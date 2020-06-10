Posted: Jun 10, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 3:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska EMS Director Kenneth Freeman says recent times have been difficult for him and his crew, but things in the department are beginning to get fixed and he is looking forward to what he hopes is smoother times ahead.

At a previous meeting, the city council approved Freeman and his crew to form an advisory committee in hopes of improving the Pawhuska EMS. While the group hasn't met yet, Freeman spoke on what they will be focusing on.

Freeman purchased a 2013 ambulance with 345,000 miles on it for $2,500. He says if they get 3,000 miles out of the truck, it will be worth the investment. It is to be used only when one of the other trucks is unable to run.