Posted: Jun 10, 2020 3:47 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 3:57 PM

Garrett Giles

On May 7, 2020, the City of Bartlesville released a statement upon media request indicating an internal employment-related investigation had been launched in response to complaints filed by two Bartlesville Police Department employees.

In an effort to protect the rights of all parties involved and to help ensure a full and impartial review, the police chief and deputy chief were placed on paid administrative leave during this review. It should be noted that administrative leave during an internal investigation is a standard procedure and does not amount to a disciplinary action. It also does not imply any wrongdoing.

An investigation regarding these complaints was conducted by an independent, third party investigator who was commissioned and paid by Oklahoma Mutual Assurance Group, which provides insurance for the City of Bartlesville. City management and Human Resources staff were notified on Tuesday, June 9th that the investigation is complete and that the results had been obtained by OMAG and the City’s legal counsel.

After review of the investigator’s report and consultation with City Attorney Jess Kane, it is apparent the investigator concluded that all claims related to a hostile work environment, retaliation, and discrimination in promotional procedures are unsubstantiated. As such, Police Chief Tracy Roles and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard will resume their normal duties, effective Thursday, June 11th, 2020.

An allegation related to a violation of Police Department policy prohibiting the use of profanity and yelling was substantiated during the investigation. In addition to the use of inappropriate language, other operational issues came to light in the course of the investigation that warrant attention. City and police management will begin working immediately to identify the best course of action in these matters to ensure that best practices are followed and all policies moving forward are adhered to and clearly communicated to police department staff. Items in particular that will be addressed are communication strategies, change management, and promotional practices. A best practices’ review utilizing outside experts is already underway to help further strengthen the department and the City overall.

“The City of Bartlesville takes these matters very seriously; therefore, extraordinary measures were taken to ensure the integrity of the investigation and to protect the rights of all involved," said City Manager Mike Bailey. “Chief Roles and Deputy Chief Bevard are ready to get back to leading the Bartlesville Police Department and serving our community, and I have complete confidence in both of them to do that. I appreciate the patience and cooperation exhibited by our officers, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 117 and all Police Department staff as we worked through this matter. It is in all of our best interests to ensure that our department is a model of excellence in all things, and each of them are critical to the success of these efforts. I know I can count on the entire department to continue in their service to the community, the Police Department and the City of Bartlesville.”

City Manager Mike Bailey released a memo to the employees of the Bartlesville Police Department, which can be found below.