Tom Davis

Today’s featured businesss in the "Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT" is Windles Rock and Jewelry.

Today you have a chance to win a $50 gift certificate.

Go to their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/windlesjewelry/ and count the buffalo.

Then…..email us that information to: dad@bartlesvilleradio.com . Also tell us why your Dad Deserves It!. This afternoon before 5pm, we will go through all the email entries and pick one winner to get the:

All entries will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! Grand Prize…..3 Night Stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, 2 Passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as Parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park.

Other businesses honoring dad in this year’s Dad Deserves It! Contest are: list of all sponsors include:

Windle’s Rock and Jewelry, Sal’s Daylight Donuts, Flowerland, Wiley Hearing Aid Services, Speedy Drinks, Mr. Klean Car Wash and Truity Credit Union.