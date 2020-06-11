Posted: Jun 11, 2020 9:23 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Board of Trustees of the Frank Phillips Foundation, Inc. announced on Wednesday that work has begun on a major capital improvement at Woolaroc with a complete renovation of the current Heritage Center.

When the project is completed, Woolaroc will have a state of the art Welcome Center (pictured right) along with brand new dining facilities. Gorman Construction is the contractor for the project and Ambler Architects is the architect of record. The whole project will cost $1.5-million.

CEO Bob Fraser said this is an exciting time for Woolaroc. He said they have been planning this project for nearly five years.

In a release, Fraser said, “as we started this project, we created a vision statement that helped guide our planning: ‘The Welcome Center at Woolaroc is an open and flexible space that echoes the past and embraces the future. This experience-based facility will act as a launchpad for discovery, education, gathering and navigation.’ We have been planning this project for the last five years. Our objective from the first was to create a space that reflects the essence of Woolaroc and improves the guest experience and we are confident that with this design, we will meet that objective.”

Fraser told KWON on Thursday that the Heritage Center has been under utilized in the last 10 to 15 years. He said they did not think the building properly reflected the quality environment that they have at Woolaroc, so they have been working on transforming that place into a gathering space where guests can rest, relax and visit.

The south end of the former Heritage Center is the original horse barn of Frank Phillips. The mezzanine level will be removed returning it to the original look and feel. This space will become a gathering space for guests to relax and visit and will also be available for weddings, corporate events, dinners and more.

A remarkable change will occur in the old theater as it will be transformed into the new Prairie Dome Café (concept art pictured below) and will provide their guests an expanded menu, inside dining and beautiful views of the museum and the Osage hills. Other amenities you will find will be new restroom facilities, small theater venues to watch the films about Woolaroc, an outdoor sitting porch complete with old fashion rocking chairs and more. Fraser said it will be a better opportunity from a guest's perspective.

“We are so excited about this project….it is the largest undertaking we have done at Woolaroc in the last 50 years and we know it will be enjoyed for generations to come,” said Fraser.

Frank Phillips Foundation Chairman Merl Lindstrom commented, “this terrific project is an indication of the Foundation’s commitment to the continued improvement of this national treasure. Eight years ago, we did a complete renovation of the museum and now with the restoration of Uncle Frank’s horse barn and new Welcome Center, improvements continue!”

Fraser said the Buffalo Haunt concessions will move inside and they will have an enhanced menu. He said the outdoor location will be torn down.

The improvements give Woolaroc the chance to better tell their story. Fraser said they will want to return the horse barn to its regular configuration. He said they want people to better understand what the building represented while giving guests a chance to come to Woolaroc and enjoy their surroundings.

This is one more step in preserving Woolaroc. Fraser said they want Woolaroc - its history and its facilities - to live on for generations to come. He said making continual improvements ensures Woolaroc's future.

Many plans were discussed before a final design was approved. While it was frustrating at times to wait, Fraser said he was glad they held off for as long as they did. He said they came up with a perfect design and they are ready to see it come to life.

Signage will be posted to let guests know what is coming to Woolaroc. Fraser said they will give progress reports on the Woolaroc Facebook page as well. He said they appreciates everyone's support and interest in the project as they move forward to an exciting future.

If everything goes well, the project could be completed in 2021 with the spaces opening to the public by Saturday, May 1st, 2021.

Woolaroc is located on State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Barnsdall. For more information, visit our website at woolaroc.org.