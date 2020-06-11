Posted: Jun 11, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to complete the 2020 census has been extended to October 31st and they have suspended all door-to-door field operations until further notice.

The national response rate to the U.S. Census sits at just under 61 percent, while 54.3 percent of Oklahomans have responded. Locally, nearly 63 percent of the households in Washington County have responded. The response rate drops off after that, though as only 34.7 percent of those living in Nowata County have responded and 29.8 percent of people living in Osage County have responded.

You may complete the census by going to my2020census.gov or calling 1-844-330-2020. You may also respond by mail by filling out the form that has been sent to your house.

The census is a survey conducted every 10 years to count every person in the U.S. and its territories regardless of citizenship, nationality or living situation.