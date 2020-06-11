Posted: Jun 11, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 10:22 AM

Max Gross

Washington County and Osage County each reported one new COVID-19 case according the situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Statewide 146 cases were added to the report for a total 7,626 cases.

Washington County is listing 344 cases, 289 recoveries and 37 deaths. Osage County is reporting 104 cases, 89 cases and eight deaths. Nowata County is listing 24 cases, 22 recoveries and one death.

Two new deaths are being listed in the state. 357 Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus. 421 new positive cases have been reported in the state since Monday.

