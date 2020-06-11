Posted: Jun 11, 2020 1:19 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

When COVID-19 was first beginning to effect the city of Pawhuska, Utilities Director Sandy Henley wanted to find a way to help her citizens. To do this, she put a system in place to help residents pay their bill without feeling the burden of having to pay it all at once. She also put people in contact with assistance programs who could help families foot the bill.

For the month of May, more than 2,100 bills were printed and there were only 47 properties that had their power disconnected. Nine people moved into the city and 16 moved out.