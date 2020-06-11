Posted: Jun 11, 2020 1:46 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 1:46 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a bicycle from a Bartlesville residence. Blaire Ford was charged with burglary and attempted robbery for an incident a May 12 incident. Ford was arrested on a warrant on Monday.

Court documents allege that Ford broke into a residence on the 100 block of Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville. It is alleged that Ford took a bike from the home. Ford has two separate arrests in 2020, both on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Ford also had a 2019 arrest for shoplifting from Walmart. Her bond was set at $25,000.