Posted: Jun 12, 2020 11:11 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 11:11 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska this Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The commissioners will get an update regarding tourism from Osage County Executive Director Kelly Bland. Bland will also be requesting $500 in advertisement for an art show taking place at the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in July.

The commissioners will also talk about the possibility of making any further amendments to entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned property. This is an agenda item the commissioners have visited on a weekly basis since they decided to open these buildings in May.

The commissioners will consider signing a contract with AF3 Technical Solutions to provide website hosting and e-mail services to the Osage County Assessors Office. They will also consider signing a work and pricing order with Datascout, LLC to help the Assessors Office with professional mapping and geospatial consulting services.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.