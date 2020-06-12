Posted: Jun 12, 2020 12:20 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 12:20 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has stated that it is his goal to get any Oklahoman tested that wants to be screened for COVID-19. So far the state has administered almost 250,000 tests for the virus. Locally, testing is available through the Washington County Department of Health at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville. Other testing options could be available through individual health providers as well. You can be tested regardless if you have shown symptoms or not.

The City of Bartlesville still has a few restrictions in place. Though most of them pertain to the operation of city facilities, according to Q & A post on the city’s website. Bartlesville residents still fall under the mandates of the state’s ‘Open Up & Recover Safely’ plan. The plan includes minimizing time in crowds and staying home if you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population.

The Center for Disease Control still recommends wearing some sort of face covering when out in public. The City of Bartlesville does not have any active ordinances governing masks or face covering at this time.

UPDATE ON COVID CASE NUMBERS.