Posted: Jun 12, 2020 1:32 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Grow, Gather and Hunt Youth Camp that the Osage Nation puts on will be held virtually this year. Any Native American child aged 8-14 in Osage County can participate and any Osage youth living out of the area can sign-up as well. Registration is limited to 125 children.

Those who register by Friday, June 26th will get their activity packages through the mail. There will also be instructional videos on the Osage Nation Facebook Page. It is a two-week camp lasting from Monday, July 6th through Friday, July 17th. All activities are free.

You may obtain a registration form on the Osage Nation website and search under the Public Health Nursing tab. You can also contact Jamie Clark at 918-287-5482 for more information. To receive a camp T-shirt and backpack, fill out and return a survey after the camp is over.