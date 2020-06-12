Posted: Jun 12, 2020 3:50 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 4:42 PM

Garrett Giles

9-year-old Talyn Branch is Bartlesville Radio's day two winner in the Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT.

Branch won 10 gift certificates of her choice of two breakfast items from Friday's featured business: Sal's Daylight Donuts. Branch won the prize for her dad, who says he loves his daughter very much. He said he thinks it is awesome to know that he has such a thoughtful and caring daughter.

Branch and her dad are going to go on more father-daughter dates to Sal's Daylight Donuts. Branch said her dad plays games with her, he loves her very much, and that he should win the prize because she thinks it would make him really happy. She said it would also make her really happy to see him win.

As a winner, Branch and her daddy will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! GRAND PRIZE, which includes a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Monday, June 22nd at 8:00 a.m.

