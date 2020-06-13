Posted: Jun 13, 2020 3:04 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2020 3:05 AM

Tom Davis

After nearly a one month delay due to corona virus, the Wesleyan Christian Senior Class of 2020 held their in-person graduation last night as heard on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 and seen on KWONTV.com.

Principal Rocky Clark is thankful that the seniors got the chance to be together over the past week to reconnect as they engaged in a number of activities including a chapel service and the senior breakfast.

On May 5, the seniors participated in a car parade in Bartlesville to celebrate their last day of school after completing their distance learning classes due to corona virus.