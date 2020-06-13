Posted: Jun 13, 2020 5:19 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2020 5:19 AM

AP

President Donald Trump says he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months to a day later so it won’t conflict with the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the United States.

Trump had scheduled the rally — his first since early March — for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Black leaders said it was offensive for Trump to pick that day and place, a city that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black attack.

Trump tweeted late Friday, “Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date.” He said he is moving the rally to June 20 “to honor their requests.”