Posted: Jun 13, 2020 12:03 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2020 12:03 PM

Tom Davis

Some good news in Saturday's Situation Update: COVID-19 from the Oklahoma State Department of Health--no one in the state reportedly died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

As of this advisory, there are 8,073 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, no additional deaths but there are 359 total deaths from it since records of it have been kept.