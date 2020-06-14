The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 158 new coronavirus cases in Oklahoma on Sunday, bringing the total cases recorded in the state up to 8,231.

For a second straight day, no COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Oklahoma by the OSDH. 6,578 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in March.

Locally, there are no new cases being reported in Washington County. There are 348 cases, 37 deaths and 300 recoveries being reported in Washington County.

Osage County added six new cases for a total of 112 cases, eight deaths and 90 recoveries. Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Osage County over the weekend.

Nowata County remains steady with no new cases for a total of 25, one death and 22 recoveries.