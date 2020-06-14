Posted: Jun 14, 2020 12:15 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2020 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday, the Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on the 2020-21 ACCO-SIF Workman's Compensation Insurance Renewal Resolution and the intent to participate in the payment option.

Next, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Green Lake Project, Matoka Bridge Project will be considered. Then a detention services agreement by and between CommunityWorks, LLC and Washington County for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year may be approved by the Commissioners.

Lastly, a resolution regarding a donation from ConocoPhillips to Washington County Emergency Management may be approved. Two 2012 Dodge Chargers and one 2004 Ford Ranger from the Washington County Sheriff's Office may be declared as surplus as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners' Meeting Room on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.