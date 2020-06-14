Posted: Jun 14, 2020 12:24 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2020 1:09 PM

A public hearing on the annual budget for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year will be held during the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday.

Once the public hearing closes, the Dewey City Council will discuss and take possible action to approve a resolution to adopt the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget for the City of Dewey and the Dewey Public Works Authority.

Then, the Dewey City Council will focus on, discuss and possibly approve an amendment to the current 2019-2020 Fiscal Year budget. The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority and the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority will convene following the council meeting. A 2020-21 Fiscal Year budget will be discussed and may be approved by each respected authority on Monday night.