Posted: Jun 14, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2020 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Lifeguards are urgently needed to staff Sooner Pool for the 2020 season, the Richard Kane YMCA announced today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City delayed opening both Sooner and Frontier pools, which are owned by the City of Bartlesville but managed and operated by the YMCA, for the upcoming season. Frontier Pool was opened on June 6, and attendance was monitored to help determine if demand warranted opening Sooner Pool.

“We believe the demand is sufficient to open the pool; however, we are having some issues securing enough staff required to open it,” YMCA Chief Executive Officer Robert Phillips said Friday.

The YMCA is hoping to remedy the problem by offering a Fast Track Lifeguard Certification course for those willing to lifeguard at Sooner Pool. The course is open for registration at the YMCA, 101 N. Osage Ave. in Bartlesville, through the end of business day Monday, June 15.

The course will be held 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., June 22-24.

“The certification course is three days long, June 22 through June 24, and will be held at the Richard Kane YMCA,” Phillips said.

At least 10 participants must be registered to hold the class for Sooner Pool Lifeguards. To participate in the course, applicants must complete the application, provide schedule availability, pay in full and be able to pass the prerequisite skills evaluation by end of day Monday, June 15th. The prerequisite skills evaluation will be offered 6-10 p.m. on Monday, June 15th. The evaluation is come and go and can take between 20-30 minutes.

The prerequisite skills evaluation includes the following:

 Swim 300 yards continuously demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing. You may swim using the front crawl, breaststroke or a combination of both, but swimming on the back or side is not allowed. Swim goggles may be used.

 Tread water for two minutes using only the legs. You should place your hands under your armpits.

 Complete a timed event within 1 minute, 40 seconds.

o Starting in the water, swim 20 yards. Your face may be in or out of the water. Swim goggles are not allowed. o Surface dive, feet-first or head-first, to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object. o Return to the surface and swim 20 yards on your back to return to the starting point with both hands holding the object while keeping your face at or near the surface so you are able to get a breath. You should not swim the distance underwater. Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.

Cost for the Fast Track Lifeguard Certification Course is $150 for YMCA members and $200 for non-members. If the 10-participant minimum is not met, all registered parties will receive a full refund for the course. Those who can fulfill all summer duties will be reimbursed for the certification cost at the end of the summer.

If the minimum participant level for lifeguards is met and the pool can be sufficiently staffed for the season, the target opening date for Sooner Pool is Friday, July 3rd.

“This will allow sufficient time for the YMCA to train the lifeguards and for City staff to ready Sooner Pool for opening,” said Community Development Director Lisa Beeman.

For more information or to register for the Sooner Pool Lifeguards training, contact the Richard Kane YMCA at 918.336.0713 or at 101 N. Osage Ave.