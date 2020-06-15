Posted: Jun 15, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 11:34 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There are two more reported cases of COVID-19 in each Washington and Osage County in Monday's coronavirus situation report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Overall, there were 186 new cases in Oklahoma, with no additional deaths reported for the third straight day statewide.

There are now 350 confirmed positives in Washington County with 300 recoveries, 114 positives in Osage County with 91 recoveries and Nowata County's number remains unchanged at 25 positive cases and 22 recoveries.

Hospitalizations have remained flat in the state, as well, with somewhere in the range of 150 people being hospitalized throughout the last 14 days.