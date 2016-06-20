Posted: Jun 15, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and got a number of things accomplished.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, said the tourism board had approved $45,000 to be used to better market Osage County through the web hosting service they use. This is something the county commissioners would have to approve and she only brought it up for discussion at Monday's meeting.

Questions were raised as to how effective the tool would be and how much financial assistance the tourism board had received this year compared to last year. This is something the commissioners will re-visit at next weeks meeting. The board also approved $500 to be used toward advertising for the Cowboys of Oklahoma art show at the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in July.

District one commissioner Randal Jones said that 121 county employees took the antibody test last week and all results were negative. Jones also said that the free dump day on Saturday was a major success.

The commissioners opted to keep procedures for those entering the courthouse the same. District three commissioner Darren McKinney said it was important to stay status quo because if they were to loosen up the restrictions, they might put themselves in a bad situation by having to tighten them later.

The commissioners signed a work and processing order with Datascout, LLC to help the assessors office with professional mapping services and geo-spatial consulting services at a rate of $11,500 a year. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly board of Osage county commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.