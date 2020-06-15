Posted: Jun 15, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 5:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A car was fully engulfed in flames over the weekend and local emergency personnel responded quickly to extinguish the blaze.

According to Cody Meade, the Assistant Fire Chief with the Dewey Fire Department, the Bartlesville Fire Department and Dewey Fire were paved out to the blaze late Friday night into early Saturday morning. He said fire was reported north of Oak Park, but a clear address was not given.

The scene was located on County Road 1500 on the river bridge between 3940 and 3950 roads west of Dewey. The Dewey Police Department quickly alerted disparch to confirm the actual location was in the Dewey Fire district. Bartlesville Fire Station 2 initially paged to the wreck, and stayed in route while Dewey Fire was paved out after, with an address correction.

Upon arrival, Meade said Bartlesville Fire Pumper 2 crew began scene size up and initial attack of the vehicle. He said Dewey Fire arrived shortly after with Pumper 3, Rescue 1 and Tanker 8. After the car was deemed extinguished, fire companies began further inspection of the car, active cooling on car for tow transport, collision cleanup and road wash down.

“We want to express a sincere 'Thank You' to the Bartlesville Fire Department’s Captain David Taylor and Firefighters JC Hubbard, Colby Williams and Bryan Tate; They’re great neighbors. They stayed in route as the location in question was near our district lines. They easily could have returned to their district as the address advised it was Dewey’s district, but they stayed course, and we appreciate the teamwork and neighborly support”

Dewey Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were on hand executing a thorough search in nearby terrain, as there were no occupants to be found upon response arrival. The automobile involved is still under investigation with WCSO.

(Photos courtesy of Dewey Fire)