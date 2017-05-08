Posted: Jun 15, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 2:55 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Board of Osage County Commissioners discussed further amendment procedures for public admittance to the Osage County Courthouse on Monday morning. The commissioners believe they should leave the current guidelines in place.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 case numbers each day. As of now there are only eight deaths across Osage County, but there has not been a death reported in the county in nine weeks.