Max Gross

Caney Valley Schools in Kansas released a statement on Saturday revealing that those who were participating in summer workout programs could have had a possible exposure to COVID-19. The district said no student or staff member is showing any symptoms.

The statement read in part: “participants may have been exposed through two degrees of separation to a positive COVID-19 case… as a precaution we will be closing our facilities.’

The district said it will be testing all involved. It also recommended students who participated in workouts for Volleyball, basketball, track and football to limit their exposure to other individuals. All areas within the facilities are expected to be disinfected.

