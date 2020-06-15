Posted: Jun 15, 2020 6:23 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 3:27 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education was presented Monday evening with the 2020-2021 Planning Update which highlights feasible and reasonable precautions while recognizing that positive COVID-19 cases will occur throughout the academic year including:

■ Temperature screening stations as needed at each site

■ Personal protective equipment for students and staff

■ Restrictions on large groups in confined interior spaces

■ Social distancing will be constrained by available space; most 6A

districts face logistical constraints on alternate schedules

■ Most 3rd-party uses of facilities and campuses are suspended

○ Students and staff who are uncomfortable should exercise blended/full-time

virtual options

The Response Plan for when positive cases occur includes the multiple-day shutdown of affected site(s) for contact tracing and deep cleaning with Distance Learning via Chromebooks & hotspots (and packets when needed)

Students and staff in affected classes would self-quarantine for 14 calendar days, but classes might resume at a site after deep cleaning, depending on guidance from Health Department

The Bartlesville Public School Board also approved the 2020-21 Academic Calendar which allows for 3 scheduled distance learning days, K-9 Narcotics Renewal Agreement for 2020-2021 and the OSSBA Employment Services Agreement Renewal for 2020-2021.

A proposed 10-cent increase in meal prices was discussed.

Dan Kelleher and Chandler Walker informed the board that all construction projects are on track to be finished before the start of school. This includes the VO-Ag building, the elevators at the press box and other projects covered by last year’s bond approval.

David Boggs submitted the Financial Report for May 2020