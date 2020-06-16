Posted: Jun 16, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Correctional Facility located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville is resuming visitation after suspending it for quite some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitation will be structured to accommodate social distancing and sessions will be 15 minutes long. The Washington County Correctional Facility said they will limit visits to six inmates being visited at one time through videoconferencing.

Hours for visitation will remain on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Last names beginning with A-L will have visitations on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons. Last names beginning with M-Z will have visitations on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

All visitors must abide by the following rules as well as any rules posted inside the visitation room:

All visits will be scheduled ahead of time by calling 918.337.2800 (first come, first serve)

Visitors are limited to one adult and one child - no more than one adult

All visitors will remain in their vehicle, in the parking lot, until five minutes before their scheduled visit

Temperatures will be taken upon entering the lobby

Hands need to be washed in the lobby bathrooms prior to visiting

Foaming hand sanitizer will be available outside of the visitation room and will be required to be used prior to visiting

Visitors are limited to one visit per day

Facility personnel will immediately end any visitation session where a visitor is not adhering to these or other posted rules. The safety of the inmates and the staff at the Washington County Correctional Facility is the Sheriff Office's first priority.

The facility will ensure visiting stations are wiped down after each session and lobby bathrooms will likewise be routinely cleaned to promote a healthy environment. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Visitors are only allowed to bring inside the facility an identification card, car key, and baby care item (if a young child is present); nothing else, including electronic devices will be allowed.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will continue to monitor and/or consult with medical professionals with regards to infectious diseases and may cease visitation privileges to ensure a healthy environment for inmates and staff.