Posted: Jun 16, 2020 11:15 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

A missing Texas man was reportedly seen in Bartlesville recently as a nearly year-long search continues.

According to a post made by Washington County Emergency Management, 36-year-old Bradley Cy Brooks of Corpus Christi left home around 10:00 p.m. in August 2019. Brooks’ car was found with the hood up at the end of Stingrey Road off of NAS Drive in Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff.

Brooks is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and is said to be 160 pounds. If you see him, you are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 918.336.2800. You can find more information at the “Help find Bradley Brooks” Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of Help find Bradley Brooks Facebook page)