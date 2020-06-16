Posted: Jun 16, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

A local artist has a one-man art exhibit in place at the Bartlesville Public Library and the Bartlesville Community Center now through Monday, June 29th.

David Lawrence Cade said he is very fortunate to have an exhibit at both locations as restrictions that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic have loosened their grip. Cade said his display in the Community Center's Lyon Gallery focuses on wildlife. He said he always tries to learn more when he is working on his art pieces.

Learning about art form, scenery and the endangered animals themselves is what matters to Cade as an artist. He said he wants to create a beautiful scene without losing sight of the animals that are endangered in today's world.

Meanwhile, Cade said the exhibit he has in the main display case at the Bartlesville Public Library has abstract and animal paintings. He said there are also two portraits of some friends that he has that live in Russia. Some of the abstract art even reflects on the serious environmental issues that are being suffered in Russia, like oil spills.

Some of the art is for sale. You can see Cade's display at the Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit at the library can be seen from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

You can also find more of Cade's work here.