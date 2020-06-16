Posted: Jun 16, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A survey has went out to the parents of students attending Pawhuska Public Schools in an effort to find the best way to proceed when the school year starts this fall. Questions on this survey include starting the school year with in-person learning or virtual learning and availability for the child to get a quality education from home. Superintendent David Cash says it is important to stay flexible during this time.

Cash said the staff did a great job getting the distant learning program off the ground in a very short time last year. He said they will spend more time working at that this fall to get even better should the need arise to go to distant learning full time. With that, Cash gave some of the early survey results.

Cash said 170 parents have responded to the survey thus far. He hopes to have a recommendation on how to proceed with the school calendar at the July board meeting.