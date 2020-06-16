Posted: Jun 16, 2020 3:23 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 3:40 PM

8-year-old Matthew St. John is Bartlesville Radio's day four winner in the Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT.

Matthew won a hearing aid cleaning, card of eight batteries, and a Hal-Hen Super Dri-Air Container and Hearing Test & Evaluation from Wiley Hearing Aid Sales & Service. He said his daddy deserved to win because he loves him, he works hard every day, and they play bingo over the radio together. Matthew's dad also takes him fishing and goes to his football and basketball games.

As a daily winner, Matthew and his dad will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! GRAND PRIZE, which includes a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Monday, June 22nd at 8:00 a.m.

Matthew's dad said if they were to win the grand prize, he would want his son to enjoy it more than him. He said his son has only been to Dallas for a football game, so he would probably go crazy if they won something that involved the outdoors.

