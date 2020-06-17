Posted: Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PM

Ty Loftis and Tom Davis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt provided an update regarding CARES Act funding across the state on Wednesday morning. Stitt says the government has done a great job setting the needed funding up and is also doing a good job distributing it.

The CARES Act delivered $1.2 billion to the state of Oklahoma to support COVID-19 response, including the expansion of testing and tracing. This money also included the purchase of PPE and improvements of infrastructure or operations for the delivery of public services that has been impacted by COVID-19.