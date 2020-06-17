Posted: Jun 17, 2020 12:21 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is accepting contributions for personal protective equipment and related supplies for a safe reopening of Bartlesville Public Schools.

No one fully knows what school will look like in the fall at this point because of COVID-19. However, the Bartlesville Public Schools District is being conscientious and is exercising caution to be prepared for any and every scenario they might face in a couple months.

Executive Director Blair Ellis said Bartlesville Public Schools is exploring any and all PPE options they want to have available to teachers and students. She said they are prioritizing items like disposable masks (three-ply minimum), washable masks, or face shields. The Foundation is also looking to purchase additional containers of hand sanitizer and disinfectants (i.e. wipes).

The Bartlesville Rotary Club has committed $2,000 to the effort. Ellis said small businesses in the Bartlesville area have contributed to the cause as well.

Ellis said the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has set at $15,000 goal that they are looking to reach by Tuesday, June 30th. You can make a donation to the cause at bpsfoundation.org, or on the Foundation's Facebook page.

A check can be made out to the BPS Foundation and mailed to the Education Service Center, which is located at 1100 SW Jennings. You are asked to put "PPE" in the memo line.

In-kind donations will be accepted starting on Monday, July 6th. They can be delivered to the ESC then. Ellis said you can reach out to her through email or through the Foundation's website for more information. She said the goal is to provide start-up funds for any new initiative. This is to get Bartlesville Public Schools off to a good start in August and to ensure that they are prepared for whatever may come.

The supply will be monitored and a request for donations will go out again as the need(s) arise for the BPSD. Ellis said they want teachers and students to feel safe when they return to school.