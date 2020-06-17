Posted: Jun 17, 2020 12:41 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The doors were closed for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Martha's Task in Bartlesville has officially re-opened with some social distancing guidelines in place.

Executive Director Laura Walton said they will require clients that are coming in to sew or participate in emergency assistance to wear masks for a while. She said hand sanitizer will be available and hand washing will be required of their clients.

Sewing machines have been spaced out since the beginning of the pandemic, by Walton said they will continue to be vigilant when it comes to spacing out their clients as they slowly re-open. She said the store at Martha's Task is re-opening as well. Masks will be highly recommended but not required of customers.

Some clients have compromised immune systems, so Martha's Task will limit the number of people in the store at one time. Walton said they will probably allow four people into the store at a time since they have a smaller space to operate. She said Martha's Task is going to open up as safely as it can so they can get back to normal business.

Martha's Task is going to jump in and learn as they go along. Walton said they may have to make some adjustments along the way, but they are excited to slowly work their way back into business. She added that Martha's Task will not be able to make it to the Bartlesville Area Farmers Market this season because they do not have enough merchandise and man power to make it happen right now. If that changes during the summer, Martha's Task will be more than delighted to be at the Farmers Market.

Martha's Task has reopened days after their 20th birthday. The non-profit reopened its doors on Monday, June 15th. The 20th Anniversary celebration took place on Friday, June 12th.

Martha's Task, which is located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue, is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.