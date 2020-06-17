Posted: Jun 17, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 3:42 PM

A Fourth Administrative Order regarding the COVID-19 State of Disaster and the public’s access to the District Court of Washington County has been released and undersigned by Chief Judge Linda Thomas.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Phase Three of the Open Up and Recover Safely plan went into effect at the beginning of the month, and the Fourth Administrative Order in Washington County went into effect on Monday, June 15th.

The order states that the County Commissioners and the Sheriff’s Office shall continue to set guidelines to the extent to which the public has access to the courthouse in Bartlesville. Unless otherwise restricted by county officials, the orders apply only to the areas of the courthouse occupied and controlled by the District Court of Washington County.

The order also states that, as always, the judge assigned to a case has full control over his or her courtroom while conducting court business, including but not limited to the number of people within the courtroom at any given time, and the manner in which a hearing or trial is conducted. The judges have discretion to prevent any person who appears to be ill from entering or remaining in any courtroom at any given time.

Other orders listed in the Fourth Administrative Order regarding the COVID-19 State of Disaster include:

The Order places in full Washington County District Court AO-2020-1 issued on or about March 18th, 2020, AO-2020-2 issued on or about March 31st, 2020, and AO-2020-4 issued on or about May 18th, 2020. For the foreseeable future, subject to constitutional limitations, all hearings and dockets involving persons incarcerated in the Washington County jail shall be heard via video conferencing; provided however, if the personal appearance of a defendant is necessary or otherwise required by law, the defendant shall be transported to the Washington County Courthouse by the Washington County Sheriff at the direction of the judge assigned to the case. Court other hearings, dockets, and appearances will be conducted in a manner same or similar to the manner conducted prior to March 16th, 2020, unless otherwise specified by the judge on a case by case basis. All civil and criminal jury trials shall resume on August 17th, 2020 in accordance with the previously scheduled fall jury term. All rules and procedures, and all deadlines whether prescribed by statute, rule, or order in any civil, juvenile, or criminal case shall be enforced including all appellate rules and procedures for the Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Court of Civil Appeals. All dispositive order entered by judges between March 16th, 2020 and May 15th, 2020 are presumptively valid and enforceable. While conducting court business, judges and other court personnel may continue to use all available means to ensure the health of all participants at the discretion of the judge assigned to the case. Judges may continue to use remote participation to the extent allowed by law by use of telephone conference, Skype, Bluejeans.com, webinar-based platforms, and video conferencing pursuant to Rule 34 of the Rules for District Courts, or any other reasonable means determined by the judges assigned to the case. In accordance with the Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), the use of Zoom is prohibited on any state issued device. Judges and court staff may continue to use email, fax and drop boxes for acceptance of written materials as determined appropriate by the judge assigned to the case. The Washington County Court Clerk shall continue to determine public access to the court clerk's office and the method of filing documents and making payments for filing fees, costs, assessments, etc. All person's entering the district court facilities are encouraged to properly wash their hands before entering, maintain and practice good hygiene, and observe respiratory etiquette. Until further Order of the Court: