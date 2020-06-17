Posted: Jun 17, 2020 1:42 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

June marks the end of the fiscal year and at Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska, Superintendent David Cash gave a report as to where the school stands.

Cash feels like this could be a rocky year for the state department of education in terms of finances, but he says the Pawhuska School District is prepared for any shortfalls that may come their way.

Cash says in an absolute worse case scenario, they have enough carry-over money to last for at least two or three years. As other school districts have been forced to lay off teachers, Cash says some staff members have expressed concern, but Cash says he has prepared for this situation if and when the problem arises.