Posted: Jun 17, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

A man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing first degree rape and forcible sodomy charges.

According to an affidavit, the arresting officer responded to the 1400 Block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Dispatch told the officer that 32-year-old Corey Lee Knoff, who was walking near the Brookhaven Apartments when spotted, might be a suspect in a sex crime that occurred at a residence along S. Oak Avenue.

Knoff told police that he was living with his ex-girlfriend. An officer stayed with Knoff while the affiant when to the residence where the alleged crime occurred. The affidavit further states that the officer spoke with the 13-year-old victim’s mother, who was told that her daughter and Knoff had sex. The mother said that she came to the residence and spoke with her daughter. She said that her daughter admitted that she had sex with Knoff on multiple occasions.

Knoff admitted his actions to police and said he knew he was wrong for doing what he did.

Bond for Knoff was set at $100,000 and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim. Knoff will appear in court again on Thursday, June 18th at 1:15 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time.