Posted: Jun 17, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 2:41 PM

Trey Stumpff

Two subjects were arrested and are being charged with burglary in the second-degree early Wednesday morning on the 800 block of SE Shawnee Ave. in Bartlesville.

Doyle Wier and Brittany Rodgers were seen at a vacant home on Shawnee Ave. with the intent of stealing items that were inside the home.

According to the court affidavit, Rodgers and Weir were spotted by Bartlesville Police inside the home with flashlights when officers arrived. Officers set a perimeter around the residence and made contact with the two subjects exiting the east side of the home with items in their hands.

The court affidavit goes on to say that both Rodgers and Wier entered the vacant residence knowing that it was a vacant home with items still inside, with the intention of pilfering items.

Rodgers and Wier were both charged with bonds of $2,500 each. Their court date is set for June 26th at 9:00a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse in Bartlesville.