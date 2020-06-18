Posted: Jun 18, 2020 9:03 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Ignite Medical Resorts brings its unique model of uncompromising luxury and rapid rehabilitation to Bartlesville with its acquisition of Adams PARC Post Acute Recovery Center, which closed on Friday, May 29th. The facility is now known as Ignite Medical Resorts Adams PARC.

The company, which specializes in short-term rehabilitation and nursing care, offers varied clinical specialty programs and enhanced services in a five-star medical resort environment. Its dedicated team of in-house therapists uses the latest technology to create customized rehab plans, helping people get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Rachel Shearer, the general manager of Ignite Medical Resorts Adams PARC, said they are able to provide rapid recovery in parallel with an enhanced culture of hospitality and comfort through their model. She said they look forward to helping revitalize the image of skilled nursing care here in Oklahoma with this never-before-seen approach.

As part of its work to extinguish the stereotype of skilled nursing facilities, Ignite offers state-of-the-art amenities in an ultra-comfortable environment.

Shearer said they are excited to have a strong company supporting them at the local level. She said she believes Ignite Medical Resorts operates in five states and seven different locations.

No changes have been made in staffing, but they will have more resources and tools to provide better care than before. They want their guests to get better as quickly as possible.

Capital improvements and renovations are planned for the coming months.

Guests will enjoy an on-site day spa and salon, restaurant and coffee shop serving Starbucks coffee, as well as concierge services and access to an in-house chef. All private rooms will be equipped with an in-room mini fridge, recliner, 50-inch HDTV and hospitality tablet for 24/7 room service. There will even be an outdoor therapy courtyard, and their gym will be expanded.

Tim Fields, CEO and Co-Founder of Ignite Medical Resorts, says they are excited to bring the first and only medical resorts to Oklahoma — the organization’s environment of relaxation and recuperation, he says, is just one way it helps residents quickly get their spark back and return home to their loved ones.

“Our unique approach helps people feel more like guests in a high-end hotel than patients in a medical facility — but above all, providing superior orthopedic, cardiac, respiratory and stroke rehab care is our top priority,” Fields said. “This expansion to Oklahoma is an exciting step, one we hope will make a big difference in improving each guest’s short-term and long-term quality of life.”

Ignite Medical Resorts has also recently acquired PARCway Post Acute Recovery Center in Oklahoma City and Brookhaven Extensive Care in Norman.