Posted: Jun 18, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will hold its 31st Legislative Golf Tournament on Thursday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m.

The tournament will take place at Adams Golf Course and last until 5:00 p.m. Registration is open now and you can find a link to register here. It costs $500 to register a team and $125 for an individual golfer.

For more information, you can call the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce 918.336.8708.