Posted: Jun 18, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 11:43 AM

Garrett Giles

More than 1.1-million households in Oklahoma have responded to the 2020 Census and Washington County is in the Top 10.

Based on data from the United States Census Bureau, Washington County has the fifth best response rate to the census with a 63.2-percent response rate. Canadian (67.3-percent), Cleveland (65-percent), Rogers (64.6-percent) and Wagoner (63.5-percent) counties have a better response rate, but only slightly.

Nowata County and Osage County have seen a spike in their response rate in the past week. Nowata County saw a 12.1-percent increase in its response to the census while Osage County has seen an 11.7-percent increase.

The respone rate to the 2020 Census in Nowata County currently sits at 46.8-percent. In Osage County, the response rate sits at 41.6-percent.

If you need to respond to the 2020 Census, you can do so at 2020census.gov. You can also call 844.330.2020.