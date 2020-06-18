Posted: Jun 18, 2020 10:45 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 10:45 AM

Procedures have been released for the Pawhuska Class of 2020 graduation set to take place next Friday at Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium.

Each graduate will be allowed to have five family members or friends attend graduation. Graduates will receive tickets to hand to their guests at Friday morning’s graduation practice. Families may sit together, but will need to social distance from others. Masks are recommended, but not required.

Programs will be available online prior to graduation. The only entrance will be the southwest gate of the stadium and temperatures will be checked upon entrance. Should inclement weather interfere, graduation will be moved to the Oren Terrill Fieldhouse.

Graduation will be streamed on the Pawhuska Public School Facebook Page and on bartlesvilleradio.com beginning at 7 p.m.