Posted: Jun 18, 2020 11:12 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

Over 10 tons of food were delivered to Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville on Thursday morning to alleviate hunger and provide approximately 35,000 meals in northeast Oklahoma.

Lizabeth Rolfson, the Assistant Communications Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said they donated 12 pallets to Mary Martha, which is the equivalent of 21,000 pounds of food. She said they are thrilled to partner with Mary Martha Outreach, and it is a pleasure to work shoulder-to-shoulder to alleviate hunger and suffering.

Rolfson said they will look to continue to partner with Mary Martha Outreach to complete service projects in our local communities. She said service to others is about being a good neighbor and a good friend.

Bartlesville is a faith-filled community that puts aside its differences to focus on what is important, which is why Rolfson loves the area. From Bartlesville, the semi-truck that brought the food to Mary Martha Outreach went to Owasso Community Resources in Owasso, to provide another 10 tons of food.

Mary Martha Outreach Director Misty Wishall said they were honored to receive the donation in Bartlesville. She said food insecurity is an everyday need.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, hunger became an even greater problem. Wishall said they are glad to help those in need. She said they provide fresh fruit and produce. They also provide some meats and carbohydrates for a health, complete diet.

Mary Martha Outreach is open Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and Thursdays from noon to 2:00 p.m. Wishall said they hold a food distribution on Wednesdays for their outside agencies. She said Mary Martha Outreach acts like a hub that provides food to those agencies, and they want to make sure that those agencies get the food they need so they can feed the community.

There are many great non-profits in Bartlesville. Wishall said they love collaborating with those agencies. She said they want to aid and help them in their efforts. If any non-profit needs help with fundraising efforts, Mary Martha Outreach will help them out.

Wishall said they tend to feed 225 to 250 families a day. She said they feed approximately 6,000 people a week through their facility, which is located at 1845 W 4th Street. Wishall said she cannot even imagine how many mouths they feed in their five county service area. She said they serve Nowata, Washington and Osage County in Oklahoma. In Kansas, Mary Martha Outreach serves Chautauqua and Montgomery County.

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, 632,000 Oklahomans are at risk of going hungry on a regular basis, pre-pandemic. The donation will provide over 35,000 equivalent meals to local recipients. This is the first official large-scale donation from the Church in the Owasso and Bartlesville communities, though membership in the region regularly holds service-oriented activities to provide localized donations of items such as hygiene kits, diapers, food, and emergency supplies. During the pandemic, the Church has also partnered regionally with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Integris Health, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, and Broken Arrow Neighbors.

“We’re pleased to work side by side with these wonderful nonprofits in the Bartlesville and Owasso communities who work diligently to distribute food to those who need it most during challenging times” said Melanie Bayles, Communications Director for the Bartlesville Oklahoma Stake. She continues, “Food pantries like these not only fill empty stomachs but also fill people’s hearts with hope.”

The Bartlesville Oklahoma Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has congregations from Independence, Kansas to Cleveland, Oklahoma -- including 3 congregations in Bartlesville and 3 congregations in the Owasso area. President Matthew L. Bell of Claremore, Oklahoma, has led the regional membership since 2014.