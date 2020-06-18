Posted: Jun 18, 2020 12:02 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 12:02 PM

Tom Davis

Wendi Stearman is a wife and a mother of 6. She home schools and she wants to represent the people of District 11.

Stearman appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program to talk about her campaign and her primary challenge against incumbent and fellow Republican Derrel Fincher.

Asked why Stearman wanted to run for office, she said, " I was looking for a conservative alternative to vote for in my district and found none. So, I became one."

This is Stearman's first time to campaign and she says she has discovered that her favorite part of campaigning is simply visiting with neighbors.

Stearman says her life is centered around her family. She is active in her children's education, and enjoys being part of the play "Oklahoma!" last summer with Bartlesville's Children's Musical Theater.

She is also a student pilot.

Stearman says she is running to give House District 11 a voice at the State Capitol. Our district is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-freedom. It is time to stand for our Constitutional rights.

WATCH WENDI STEARMAN ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION