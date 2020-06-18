Posted: Jun 18, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 2:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Agape Mission in Bartlesville is officially debt free and Executive Director Sherri Smith “shredded the mortgage” on Thursday afternoon.

God gives us favor and strength. That was the real message that rang true during the festivities. Smith said there were days where she didn't want to borrow any money to build the building, but in order to complete the building and purchase equipment, they had to. She said God has been right there giving Agape' Mission favor.

The facility was paid off on Monday, June 1st. The non-profit started raising funds in January 2014 and after 4.5 years of fundraising, they finally raised their goal. That was until the bids came in and the final expense totaled about $250,000 higher than planned.

They broke ground on the new facility in April 2018 and by October 2018 they were moving into the new facility. They served out of a 3,000 square-foot building for 18.5 years, but now they have completely paid for the new facility with 9,765 square-footage and a price tag of $1.6 million.

Crossland Construction built their new facility, which is located at 555 Cass Avenue in Bartlesville. The Ann and Henry Zarrow Foundation of Tulsa and The Mabee Foundation of Tulsa gave funds to help build the new facility, along with The Lyon Foundation and Parsons Foundation of Bartlesville, and The Cresap Family Foundation of Oklahoma City.

Agape Mission is the only “soup kitchen” in Washington County and served over 52,000 meals in 2019 through their Onsight Program. Agape Mission also does the Food-for-Kids Program in all Washington County Schools, Caney Valley Schools and one in Osage County, which is Bowring Elementary. Through that program, they were able to serve 20,000 meals.

In 2020, Smith said Agape Mission has served through the pandemic, one at a time through the front door. She said they provided 6,300 meals in April alone.

They were very busy, but things are starting to slow down now. However, Smith said they still feed 200 people a day. She said they were able to open their dining room again for guests on Monday, June 8th, but they continue to utilize masks and they continually clean the facility while maintaining social distances.

The future is bright for Agape Mission now that their facility is paid off. Smith said they are hoping to slowly incorporate another program. She said they are looking into helping women that are coming out of prison or rehab by providing them with life skills.

There is a kitchen in Agape Mission that they could teach the women to cook in. Smith said there are other things they need to know, too. She said they are in the beginning stages of figuring out what to do with the possible program, because they have a building they can teach people in. Agape Mission wants to show all that enter into their building that they are loved.

(Pictured is Smith "shredding the mortgage" on Thursday afternoon).

Agape Mission is a non-profit and non-denominational organization located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. By the daily grace of God and with the help of dedicated volunteers, they minister to the physical and spiritual needs of those in our community who are unable to meet those needs on their own. Agape provides over 4,000 nutritious meals a month for people in need. The mission also gives over 2,600 sacks a month of nutritious snack items to local school children who are at risk of going hungry over the weekends while attending school. Food 4 Kids Program was started during the 2005-2006 school year and now reaches every school in Washington County that is interested, totaling twelve schools.

Agape Mission opened February 1st, 2000, sponsored by First Assembly of God Church. The mission is a non-denominational community outreach center serving hot meals 6 days a week. With the help of the church and community Agape received its own 501c3 designation 14 months later.

In addition to the meals served at the mission, meals are prepared for the elderly, handicapped, and homebound. The mission serves an average of 250 individuals each day depending on the time of year, and emergency food baskets are distributed weekly.

Staff and volunteers demonstrate God’s love to those who are hungry, hurting, and homeless, serving them with dignity and respect. Agape workers understand that they influence others positively or negatively every day. They want to let people know that they are important to God and to them. God loves them so much that He feeds them every day.

First Assembly of God Church (now Spirit Church) sponsored the overhead for the first 14 months, and in August 2001, Agape Mission received its designation as a non-profit organization. Now Agape Mission is supported by several churches, businesses, civic organizations and individuals throughout the community. The mission was also blessed by a matching funds grant in 2001 from Phillips Petroleum Company and the Lyon Foundation. Agape Mission continues to support our community through the feeding of those less fortunate in our area. Without the mission’s operation on a daily basis, young and old alike would go to bed many nights hungry. January of 2007, Agape Mission joined the Bartlesville Regional United Way and continues to be a blessing in our community.