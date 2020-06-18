Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Jun 18, 2020

Governor Stitt Visits Washington D.C.

Ty Loftis

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Tulsa on Saturday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was in Washington D.C. talking about the re-opening of small businesses in America. Stitt commended both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the work they have done during these difficult times. Stitt says this hard work has allowed Oklahoma to open back up.

Trump said more people should model the way Stitt and the state of Oklahoma is attacking the coronavirus.

Trump will be holding a rally this Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.


