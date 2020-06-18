Posted: Jun 18, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Coffeyville Police Department has arrested one suspect and a warrant is being issued for another suspect in the shooting death of 38-year old Otis Horner earlier this week.

The Coffeyville Police Department has taken 22-year old Jonathan Hall into custody and the CPD has issued an arrest warrant for 21-year old Ethan Bellamy.

KGGF Radio reports that early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired at the 600 block of East 3rd Street in Coffeyville. This is where Horner was found and later pronounced deceased at the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160. To remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.