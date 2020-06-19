Posted: Jun 19, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 10:57 AM

Garrett Giles

Officers with the Bartlesville Police Department will be helping with President Donald Trump’s rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said two different entities like the Secret Service have recently reached out to the BPD and requested additional officers to assist with the Trump Rally. He said they will help with traffic control and they may blend in with the crowd to provide added security at the event.

A few officers have take the Secret Service up on the offer and will be in Tulsa over the weekend. Chief Roles said those officers will have an opportunity to see some things that maybe they have never seen, or been a part of, before. He said it is good to have those opportunities for their officers to assist with an important event like a sitting president's rally.

Chief Roles said it is the duty of the police department to serve the public. He said local police officers serve to keep all communities in Oklahoma safe, not just the community of which they live in, because they have taken an oath to support the laws of Oklahoma and the United States Constitution.

The days will be long and hot, but Chief Roles is happy for his guys. He said he wishes his officers, and the City of Tulsa, the best of luck.

There are some concerns of protests looming over the event, and COVID-19 case numbers are starting rise at a rapid rate in Oklahoma. However, there are concerns everyday, and Chief Roles said they will address them, move along and be better because of them.

Doors at the BOK Center will open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. They will close at 7:00 p.m. with the event to follow.