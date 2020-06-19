Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:41 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 2:42 PM

Friday marks the celebration of the Juneteenth Holiday across the United States and in Oklahoma as well. It was on June 19, 1865 that a federal order was issued to free all slaves in Texas. Last year at a celebration, Sharon Reese with the Westside Community Center in Bartlesville talked about the importance of the day.

On Friday morning, U.S. senators announced plans for legislation to make ‘Juneteenth’ a federal holiday. Several states recognize this holiday already, but Oklahoma is not one of them. Oklahoma State representative Jason Lowe from Oklahoma City announced his intentions to file legislation to recognize the holiday statewide.