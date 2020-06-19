Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 27th, the Osage Unity program will be helping Osage Nation families pay for grocery items. Osage Unity is an organization that has raised $6,000 and will hand out $50 credits to all Osage Nation families who enter the Hometown Foods of Pawhuska that Saturday. To qualify, you must have an Osage Nation Membership Card. There are 120 certificates available.

Members of the group have been raising money for the last month, asking those from all across America to assist. Co-founder of the group, Keir Johnson-Reyes had this to say regarding the generous donations they have received.

“Due to overwhelming response from our Osage families in and out of our state and our partners, we have had to modify this first distribution to be a grocery credit available to Osage families in Osage County.”

They will offer this again at a date to be determined in July. To learn more about Osage Unity, or join the group, visit their Facebook Page.