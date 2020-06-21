Posted: Jun 21, 2020 8:55 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2020 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump showed up in an indoor arena for a rally.

Officials said around 100,000 people in total from multiple states were expected to converge on the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday night.

President Trump said the unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize the nation’s history. He said they are desecrating America’s monuments, tearing down its statues, and punishing, canceling and persecuting any American that does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control.

Those who were in attendance were not conforming. President Trump said the cruel campaign of censorship and exclusion by the left violates everything Americans hold dear.

According to Trump, the left wants to demolish America’s heritage so they can impose their new oppressive regime in its place. The president went on to talk about the left’s plan to de-fund police departments across the nation after the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has caused unrest and has led to protests and looting. President Trump hinted at the fact that de-funding police departments would be ridiculous.

Testing for COVID-19 was also brought up during the Trump Rally on Saturday night. President Trump said he did an excellent job when it came to handling the coronavirus crisis. He said he shut down the United States and saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

Still, President Trump said the media does not recognize the fact that his administration saved lives. He said the media gets after him for being a terrible person. During the rally in Tulsa, Trump added that testing for COVID-19 needs to slow down.

Before the rally on Saturday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 10,037 reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma. 331 new cases were reported on Saturday in the state and a man in the 65 years of age or older category passed away in Tulsa County where the rally was held. Over 2.2-million cases were reported in the United States on Saturday; there was an increase 34,157 in COVID-19 cases in the nation that day. 601 people died from COVID-19 in America on Saturday.

Locally, Washington County saw six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing it to 367 cases, 310 recoveries and 38 deaths. Osage County saw another jump in cases on Saturday as six new cases were being reported to bring the county to 130 cases, 101 recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County remained steady on Saturday with 27 cases, 23 recoveries and one death.

Six staffers helping to set up the event tested positive for the virus. State and city health department officials in Oklahoma were already bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases from large outdoor demonstrations against police brutality held across the country.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, says that “quarantine procedures” had been initiated and no staff members who tested positive attended the event. He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either.

Murtaugh said campaign staff members were tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols. Campaign officials said everyone who attended the rally would be given temperature checks before they pass through security.